Tehran, Jul 28 (AP) A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran's capital killed at least four people on Thursday, Iranian state TV reported.

The report said heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the northwestern part of Tehran, and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city.

Also Read | Lulo Rose: Big 170-Carat Pink Diamond Discovered in Angola, Largest in 300 Years.

Rescue teams were deployed at the scene, and nine people were injured in the incident, the report said, adding that others may be buried under the mud and search efforts were underway.

The landslide occurred in a valley in the foothills of Tehran's Alborz mountains. In 2015, a flash flood in the area killed at least 14 people.

Also Read | Chinese Rocket Debris Upto 25-Tonne Likely To Crash on Earth on July 31, Says Report.

Ahead of the landslide, officials warned residents of Tehran's mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods. They also warned that heavier rains were expected later on Thursday.

On Saturday, flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province killed at least 21 people and hit more than 10 villages in the province. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)