Brussels, Sep 28 (AP) The coronavirus has forced at least four senior EU officials into self-isolation in recent days.

EU council president Charles Michel went into quarantine last week and EU commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said Monday that three members of the college of commissioners also went into self-isolation “by prudence.”

Also Read | Why Azerbaijan, Armenia Are On Edge of Full-Blown War: Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute Explained.

The EU commissioners propose laws and make decisions on the EU's executive arm's policies.

Spinant did not identify the three commissioners. (AP)

Also Read | Alexei Navalny, Russian Opposition Leader, Says ‘Very Grateful’ to German Chancellor Angela Merkel For Visiting Him at Berlin Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)