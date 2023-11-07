Islamabad, Nov 7: A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the blast took place in the west part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. Afghanistan Blast: Seven Killed, 15 Injured in Suicide Attack at Mosque in Baghlan Province, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown, but police has launched an investigation, Zadran said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but affiliates of the Islamic State group have targeted in the past Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area. Afghanistan Bomb Blast: One Person Killed in Mine Explosion in Wardak Province.

IS and other militant groups have been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

