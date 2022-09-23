New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Kazakhstan, the largest Central Asian state not only geographically but also economically, has been implementing massive reforms in various sectors of the country, said Dr Pravesh Kumar Gupta, Senior Research Associate, Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

Dr Gupta, who hails from the New Delhi-based think tank, contended that the constitutional reforms introduced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would significantly alter Kazakhstan's socioeconomic and political landscape.

He says Kazakhstan has consistently pushed for further regional and global integration along with a focus on national and regional concerns. Gupta also argues that Kazakhstan has served as a forum for conflict resolution, dialogue, and discussion.

At a time when the world is going through a tensed geopolitical phase, Kazakhstan's President addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on September 21.

Dr Gupta said Kazakh President's remarks in this session focused not only on Kazakhstan's concerns as a result of the rapidly deteriorating international security and economic environment, but also on global concerns. "He (Kazakhstan President) also made some solid recommendations for restoring a positive world order," the senior researcher said.

"He expressed his deep concerns on current military conflicts in modern world. President Tokayev identified that a responsible world order is being replaced by a chaotic and unpredictable one which is giving birth to multiple conflicts affecting not the countries involved but others as well," the VIF Research Associate said.

Dr Gupta highlighted how President Tokayev mentioned that "the global system of checks and balances has failed to maintain peace and stability. The security architecture is eroding. Mutual distrust between global powers is dangerously deepening. Thus the world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts."

"The sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence between states are three fundamental principles that are inter-dependent. Emphasizing on the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity President Tokayev indicated that it should be respected at any cost," he said.

Tokayev said, "When the global disarmament regime - both conventional and nuclear - weakens, these three principles are threatened. Conversely, as these three principles are respected, they grow in strength. Together they become the basis for greater inter-state cooperation at every level: sub-regional, regional, and global."

Dr Gupta pointed out how the Kazakh President invoked the major powers to return to follow the international norms and regulations set by United Nations. He out rightly criticized polarization and supported multipolarity.

In his address, President Tokayev further highlighted the threat of use of nuclear weapons. He said that the world is now facing the possibility of using nuclear weapons, and there is an urgent need for an UN-sponsored process that can result in detente and war prevention given the current crisis and rising geopolitical tensions.

Kazakhstan has been a victim of the consequences of nuclear testing. Due to this, nuclear disarmament has been made a priority in Kazakhstan's foreign policy, and the country will continue to work toward a world devoid of nuclear weapons, said President Tokayev.

"He (Tokayev) mentioned another important issue which is the issue of biological threat. In this context, Kazakhstan's President reiterated his proposal to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety. Economic sanctions that result from interstate conflict have a detrimental effect on the socio-economic status across the world," said VIF Research Associate.

President Tokayev also pressed this problem to the forefront. He stated, "economic sanctions disrupt the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities. These problems contribute to the mounting challenges of soaring inflation, job losses, and fears of a worldwide recession, especially for developing nations."

He also stressed that "food and fertilizers should be excluded from any sanctions and restrictions."

During his address, Dr Gupta said Tokayev also attracted attention to the weather and climate change that are posing existential concerns to people all around the planet.

"While mentioning the bold steps that Kazakhstan has taken in this regard, President Tokayev highlighted that by 2060, the country has committed to completely converting its oil and coal-dependent energy sector into a Net Zero economy," the VIF Research Associate said.

"In his speech at the 77th session of the UNGA, President Tokayev emphasised a number of extremely important issues. His ideas on both domestic and international issues should be acknowledged by the global community because they support an egalitarian society and a balanced and peaceful world order, both of which are necessary for world peace and harmony," he added. (ANI)

