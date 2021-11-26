New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to make India a trustworthy global supply chain hub, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

Shringla made these makers at the Curtain Raiser Event for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in New Delhi. He said that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualized by PM Modi in 2003, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Shringla spoke on the theme of the Summit is 'From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat', i.e., from self-reliant Gujarat to self-reliant India.

"A number of policy measures have been announced in the recent months that will move India in this direction. Ambitious structural reforms have been launched to deregulate and to enhance economic openness, good governance and global competitiveness. Policy measures such as the Production Linked Incentives scheme have been initiated to attract investments and promote manufacturing in India," he said.

Underlining improving ease of doing business standards in India, the Foreign Secretary said, "The implementation of Goods and Services Tax and other measures of simplification and consolidation of taxes have reduced transaction costs and improved ease of doing business."

Shringla said that India has also made doing business smarter. "We have made doing business faster and smoother through digital processes, online transactions and single point interfaces. Digital payments, including direct transfer of government benefits, are now under full implementation. India has created one of the largest eco-systems in the world for start-ups and a number of them have come up in the tech domain."

The Foreign Secretary also informed that India is making huge public investments in improving its infrastructure.

"Prime Minister recently launched Gati Shakti - the National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity - which is designed to create a seamlessly connected India. Our National Education Policy has laid the framework for educating a workforce for the 21st century," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)