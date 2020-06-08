World News | Attackers Kill 10 at Mexican Drug Rehab Center

World. (File Image)

Mexico City, Jun 7 (AP) A group of men attacked a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico and killed 10 people there, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said Sunday.

The attack occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Beginning a New Life center in the city of Irapuato. Nine people died immediately and another in a local hospital.

Also Read | US Special Envoy Khalilzad Zalmay Meets Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Discusses Afghan Peace Process.

Guanajuato has been plagued recently by drug gang disputes and Irapuato has been especially hard hit.

In December, another armed gang kidnapped 20 youths from another rehabilitation center in the city and four others were kidnapped at a third center in February.

Also Read | Donald Trump â€˜Drifted Awayâ€™ From Constitution, Says Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has blamed past governments for the problem.

“ It's not enough to achieve economic growth, because Guanajuato is one of the states with the most sustained economic growth,” he said. “Nevertheless, it is the state iwth the most violence.” He blamed causes such as inequality.

Federal officials have reported more than 11,500 homicides so far this year in Mexico, with more than 1,500 of those in Guanajuato state. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)