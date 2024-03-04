New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, United States Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security while underscoring the importance of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership" between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America said on Monday that the trilateral agreement ensures safety, security in the Indo-Pacific and that countries are empowered to make their own sovereign decisions free from coercion.

Additionally, Under Secretary Jenkins spoke on conversations with India on proliferation of various arms in the Indo-Pacific and possible joint efforts towards non- proliferation and arms control.

Also Read | US Couple Charged Whopping 13,000 New Zealand Dollars for Requesting Flight Change After Wife's Shocking Medical Diagnosis.

Jenkins stated," India's been engaged with us on many issues from many years. We haven't been able to have extensive discussions right now on particular issues on arms control but I can say that we have traditionally had discussions with them. We are looking forward to having more regular conversations with India on these issues."

"When I have my bilateral with colleagues from India, I have an opportunity to have some discussions on arms control. So, there are forums where India plays a role and we have opportunities at multilateral forums. We are looking to have more bilateral conversations outside those as well. We talk about these issues with India on a regular basis. We look forward to have more in-depth conversation bilaterally in the future." Jenkins added.

Also Read | South Korea: Government Takes Steps To Suspend Licenses of Striking Doctors After They Refuse To End Walkouts.

Besides, Secretary Jenkins while providing an update on AUKUS, including its role in regional security, opportunities for technological innovation, and its commitments to nuclear non-proliferation also highlighted how AUKUS does not violates the non- proliferation treaty and how the three countries remain committed to preserve the integrity of the non-proliferation regime.

"We see this (AUKUS) in a way in which we help ensure safety, security and peace in the indo- pacific. All three countries are committed to make sure that this happens. AUKUS does not violate the non- proliferation treaty. Australia will remain a non- nuclear state that does not acquire a nuclear weapon, not developing any nuclear weapon. We are daily or weekly in fact, are in contact with IAEA", said Under Secretary Jenkins while addressing a digital press briefing from Canberra, Australia.

"The importance of AUKUS itself is to ensure that we have a safe indo-pacific region where countries are part to make their own sovereign decisions from coercion. And this is an example demonstrating our firm commitment to our international partnership", she added.

The first major initiative of AUKUS was the trilateral decision to support Australia in acquiring conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines. March 2023, the leaders of the three nations announced an "optimal pathway" to achieving this critical capability while setting the highest non-proliferation standard.

Australia, the UK and the US have been working with the IAEA to ensure that Australia's acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines is undertaken in full compliance with the AUKUS partners' respective nuclear non-proliferation obligations and commitments.

Nuclear non-proliferation is a term often used to describe efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons and associated materials and technology.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons entered into force in 1970.

All three AUKUS partners are States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and were key advocates for its extension in 1995. Under the Treaty, non-nuclear-weapon States (including Australia) are obligated to not manufacture or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons.

Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins who has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021 is travelling to Canberra and Sydney, Australia and Wellington, New Zealand from March 4-8, 2024.

In Australia, from March 4-6, Under Secretary Jenkins will advance conversations on arms control, international security, and AUKUS with Australian government, civil society, and private sector stakeholders. She will meet with American business leaders in Australia, including The American Chamber of Commerce, to discuss views and perspectives on the strengths and opportunities for U.S.-Australia businesses.

In New Zealand, March 7-8, Jenkins will promote the United States' leadership in nonproliferation and disarmament and discuss the United States' current Indo-Pacific strategies and regional security, as per a release by US State department.

As Under Secretary, Jenkin leads three bureaus: The Arms Control, Compliance and Verification Bureau; the International Security and Nonproliferation Bureau; and the Political-Military Affairs Bureau. In addition, as of May 2023, Secretary of State Antony Blinken named Under Secretary Jenkins as the senior official to lead the Department's efforts on AUKUS implementation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)