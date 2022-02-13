Melbourne [Australia], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia is suspending operations of its embassy in Kiev and is moving diplomatic staff to a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid concerns over the security situation, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday.

"Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, the Government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Kyiv," Payne said in a statement.

Also Read | China Grants Conditional Approval for Pfizer's ‘Paxlovid’ COVID-19 Pill.

The foreign minister added that Australia's ability to provide consular assistance to its citizens in Ukraine could become limited.

"We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv," Payne specified, adding that Australians are being advised to leave Ukraine immediately as "security conditions could change at short notice."

Also Read | New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately Due to Heightened Tensions With Russia.

On Saturday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the Canadian embassy in Kiev was suspending operations and that a temporary office was going to assist Canadians in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Canadians were advised to leave Ukraine and avoid all travel to the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible. Similar advisories were issued by other countries, including New Zealand, Belgium and Finland.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)