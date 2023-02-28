New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Australian Education Minister, Jason Clare arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to promote institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between the two countries.

Jason Clare, leading the delegation of Australian higher education leaders, will help in boosting the Australian higher education sector.

Before coming to India, Clare, in a statement, said, "This week I will lead a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to India to promote our institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between our two countries."

"The visit builds on the Indian Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan's visit to Australia last year," he added.

In the statement, Clare further stated that during this week's visit, Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart would sign the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications which locks in the rules for mutual recognition to access education in both our countries.

This will be the broadest and most favourable recognition agreement India has signed with another country and will enhance student mobility between both countries.

"The Modi Government's National Education Policy aims to get 50 per cent of young Indians into higher education and vocational education by 2035. That's nation-changing for India, and a genuine opportunity for Australian education providers to do more to collaborate with India," Australian Minister said.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also arrived in India to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers Meet and Raisina Dialogue.

Before her visit, Wong, in a statement, said, "This week I will travel to Malaysia and India to advance Australia's bilateral relationships and promote Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

In the press release, Wong stated, "This will be my first visit to India as Foreign Minister, and I look forward to meeting my counterparts at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi."

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.

She said, "While in New Delhi, I will also attend the 2023 Raisina Dialogue, India's premier forum for addressing the most challenging issues facing our regional and global community", adding, "This year is an important milestone in Australia's bilateral relationship with India, with many high-level Ministerial visits between our two countries."

Meanwhile, Raisina Dialogue is all set to take place from March 2-4, 2023 at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi. (ANI)

