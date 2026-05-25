World News | Australian FM to Visit India for Quad FMM

Canberra [Australia], May 25 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong, announced that she will visit India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and hold the Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

Wong said, "In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership - four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region. Together, Australia, India, Japan and the United States are delivering concrete outcomes on shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief."

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She added, "While in India I will hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with my counterpart, Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar. Australia and India's partnership has never been more consequential."

Wong's Office further said that Australia and India are deepening cooperation.

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"As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and India are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, and education and skills; with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership. The Albanese Government will continue to strengthen Australia's relationships and work even harder in new and existing coalitions like the Quad as we keep building Australia's future in an ever less stable world," it said.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia, Ms. Penny Wong; the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will undertake an official visit to New Delhi to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on 26 May 2026.

In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern. (ANI)

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