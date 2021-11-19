Vienna [Austria], November 19 (ANI): Austria plans on becoming the first nation in Europe to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday that the Austrian government is looking forward to imposing nationwide vaccine requirements from February 1, 2022.

Owing to rising COVID-19 cases, Austria has re-imposed nationwide lockdown commencing from Monday, stated Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Friday, reported CNN.

Also Read | Obscene Video Allegedly Featuring Sania Ashiq Goes Viral; Pakistan MLA Denies Claim, Files Complaint.

As reported by CNN, the nationwide lockdown in Austria is likely to prevail for at least 10 days, subject to a further 10 days extension, stated Schallenberg at a press conference in Vienna.

With quite a lower rank among the countries in the European Union in the context of COVID-19 vaccination, Austria has managed to vaccinate only 65 per cent of its population so far.

Also Read | Austria Imposes National COVID-19 Lockdown from Monday, Says Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Lockdown since November 15 is already in place, especially for unvaccinated people. As per the policies, they are ordered to stay home with reasonable exceptions. Police officers have been conducting regular spot tests for people moving out of the home.

Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein urging everyone to wear FFP2 masks stated that schools and kindergartens would not be closed in the upcoming lockdown, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)