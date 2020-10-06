Vienna [Austria], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik) Coronavirus tests for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his deputy, Werner Kogler, have come back negative after the infection was detected in an employee in their inner circle, ORF reported on Tuesday.

According to the national broadcaster, other members of the government have also tested negative.

The chancellor will continue to work in his office, but will mostly conduct meetings by video and telephone conferencing. (ANI/Sputnik)

