Vienna [Austria], April 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Journalists will not be allowed to the meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin and no press conference is expected after the talks, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Monday.

"The visit was coordinated in such a way that there will be only a one-on-one conversation, no media and no press events after," Schallenberg said.

Nehammer arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks with Putin on the situation in Ukraine. On Saturday, he visited Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Schallenberg called Nehammer's trip to Russia another chance to end the Ukrainian crisis. (ANI/Sputnik)

