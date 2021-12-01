Oxford Township, Nov 30 (AP) Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Less Effective Against Omicron Variant, Says CEO Stephane Bancel.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which added that it doesn't think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff's office said.

Also Read | US Gun Violence: 19-Year-Old Kerala Girl Shot Dead in Her Sleep As Bullets Pierce Through Ceiling in Alabama.

It wasn't immediately clear if the wounded were students. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)