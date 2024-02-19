Kathmandu, Feb 19 (PTI) An indefinite curfew was imposed on Monday in some areas of Nepal's Birgunj Metropolitan City following clashes between two communities, officials said.

The curfew was imposed on Monday evening in some parts of Birgunj Metropolis as there were clashes between two groups that might pose a threat to people's security, Chief District Officer of Parsa District Dinesh Sagar Bhushal said in a statement.

The statement added that the curfew order had to be issued due to disputes and clashes during the demonstration in Birgunj.

Four days ago, two groups clashed in Rautahat district, when some people from the local Hindu community were taking out a procession after completing rituals on the occasion of Saraswati puja, officials said.

The two groups pelted stones at each other. The situation became tense following the incident, which prompted the authorities to impose a curfew.

