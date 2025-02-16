Kathmandu, Feb 16 (PTI) A school building constructed with India's financial assistance was inaugurated in Nepal's Udayapur district on Sunday.

Narayan Khadka, member of Nepal's parliament, and Prasanna Srivastava, deputy chief of Indian Embassy, jointly inaugurated the building of Janata Belaka Secondary School, according to a press release issued by the Indian mission here.

The school building and other allied facilities were constructed with Indian government's financial assistance of NRs 37.99 million, it said.

Janata Belaka Secondary School was established in 1962 as a primary school and later upgraded to secondary school in 1976. In 2006, it was upgraded to a higher secondary school. This school has around 500 students, 55 per cent of which are girls.

