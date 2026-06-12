World News | Aviation Sector Grapples with Financial Stress Amid West Asia Crisis: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): While flight operations in the Middle East are currently categorised as nominal, the ongoing West Asia crisis continues to exert significant pressure on the aviation industry, according to official sources.

The conflict has resulted in a substantial impact on the aviation sector, leading to several operational challenges. Airlines have been forced to reduce and cancel a significant number of flights, which is generating considerable financial stress.

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To mitigate these losses, carriers have requested that member states allocate the maximum possible number of flight slots.

According to the sources, several flights have been reduced and cancelled, which is causing financial stress to airlines. They have requested member states to allocate the maximum possible slots.

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Indian airlines are getting slots there, but it is yet to reach pre-war levels. We are still far from that, said the sources.

"Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and union territories to share information and to coordinate our efforts. Our embassies and consulates across the region are on alert and are proactively assisting our community. They are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance to Indian nationals. They are also in close touch with the local governments," he said.

Mahajan also said that advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various measures being undertaken for the community.

"Advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various measures being undertaken for the community. Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups and Indian companies to address their concerns. Welfare of the Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for us. Our missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and assisting with requests to return to India," he said. (ANI)

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