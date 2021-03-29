Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Slamming the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over poor handling of COVID-19 pandemic, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday said that instead of making speeches, Imran Khan should direct his efforts towards procuring vaccines for people of the country.

"Talk less and arrange more doses of vaccine to deal with coronavirus," the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Out of all countries in the region, Pakistan is lagging behind in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, Elahi added.

While raising concerns over the COVID-19 situation, the PML-Q leader further said that the number of coronavirus patients in the country is increasing at an alarming rate.

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, the Pakistan authorities on Sunday had announced that all kinds of gatherings, indoor as well as outdoor, have been banned with immediate effect.

This comes as Pakistan's Covid-19 cases reached a nine-month high the past week.

According to Geo News, Pakistan's tally for confirmed cases reached 659,116 while the country's death toll is at 14,256. (ANI)

