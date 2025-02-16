Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohammen Abdelsalam (Photo: ANI/WAM)

Manama [Bahrain], February 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, have met here to review preparations for the upcoming Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, scheduled to take place in Bahrain on February 19-20.

Distinguished attendees will include Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, along with leading scholars from the Muslim Ummah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa warmly welcomed the conference's esteemed guests, including scholars, religious authorities, thinkers, and cultural figures. He emphasised that all necessary preparations have been arranged to ensure the success of the conference. He also noted that the conference would produce a series of recommendations aimed at fostering unity and cohesion among the Muslim Ummah, particularly in light of the current global challenges.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders said that the conference takes place during a pivotal moment in the history of the Muslim Ummah, calling for unified efforts and enhanced consensus among its diverse elements. He highlighted the conference's goal to initiate a new phase of dialogue between Islamic schools of thought, aiming to forge a shared vision that restores the leadership role of the Muslim nation.

The Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, themed "One Nation, One Shared Destiny," will gather over 400 influential scholars, leaders, religious authorities, thinkers, and intellectuals from across the globe. It aims to bolster Muslim unity, move beyond the mere dialogue of convergence to deepen mutual understanding of shared values and challenges and establish a framework for continuous scholarly dialogue throughout the Islamic world, thereby fostering unity among its varied components. (ANI/WAM)

