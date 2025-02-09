Balochistan [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Leading Baloch rights activist, Sammi Baloch, has condemned the recent kidnapping of Asma Baloch and applauded the courageous efforts of Baloch people during such incidents of abduction.

In a post on X, Sammi Baloch stated that the incident of Asma Baloch was neither the first nor the last in Balochistan. Many similar incidents have occurred in the region, yet the courage and resilience shown by the Baloch people, particularly the relatives of Asma Baloch, were crucial in ensuring her safe recovery.

In her statement, Sammi Baloch emphasized that the Baloch people's defiance in the face of such adversity is praiseworthy.

She stated, "If these people had remained silent, had turned their honor and dignity into their weakness and had retreated in fear, then perhaps Asma's recovery would not have been possible today."

She further highlighted, "Every possible effort was made to prove Asma Baloch guilty, threatening to kill her father and brothers and forcing them to record videos so that the real culprits could prove themselves innocent. If the death squad operatives had not received state patronage, they would never have dared to kidnap Baloch women. The recovery of Bibi Asma Jatak was possible only because her family and the Baloch nation took the path of strong protest."

Baloch stressed that despite these challenges, the recovery of Asma was only made possible by the strong protests from her family and the broader Baloch community.

Sammi Baloch condemned the so-called legal system in the region, which, according to her, consistently protects the oppressors while blaming the oppressed. She called for a united stand against this injustice, urging Baloch people to "come out of their homes and stand united against every oppression."

The incident, Baloch declared, not only marked a significant success for the resistance movement but also sent a clear message to the perpetrators: such crimes would no longer go unchallenged. She concluded by stating that only through joint resistance can the ongoing oppression of the Baloch nation be brought to an end. (ANI)

