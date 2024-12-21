Balochistan [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Mahrang Baloch has pledged to persist in her fight for justice and human rights in Balochistan, despite facing significant threats and legal obstacles, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Mahrang Baloch stated, "As a Baloch woman and human rights defender, I have spent more than a decade campaigning against enforced disappearances, custodial killings, and widespread human rights abuses in Balochistan. This activism has come at great personal cost, including harassment, persecution, and numerous terrorism charges."

Mahrang Baloch shared the painful story of her father's forced disappearance in 2009 and his subsequent killing in 2011, events that deeply influenced her activism, The Balochistan Post reported. She claimed that Pakistani intelligence agencies abducted her father and later killed him. In 2017, her brother was also taken. At that moment, she vowed to speak out and ensure that other girls like her would not suffer silently. She further added that her brother was eventually released.

She further stated that her activism has increased restrictions on her freedom. After attending the World Expression Forum (WEXFO) and PEN Norway in May 2024, where she was a speaker, she became the target of what she referred to as a "coordinated propaganda campaign."

After returning to Pakistan, Mahrang Baloch encountered further obstacles, including being added to a no-fly list in October. She recounted an incident on October 7 when she was prevented from boarding a flight to New York, where she was scheduled to attend a TIME Magazine event, The Balochistan Post reported.

She also revealed that her name was added to the Exit Control List (ECL) and later to the Fourth Schedule, a local anti-terror watchlist. She explained that this designation imposes strict restrictions, such as freezing bank accounts, blocking financial support, and prohibiting employment clearances. She also mentioned that her brother had also been placed on the Fourth Schedule.

Despite facing these difficulties, Mahrang Baloch reiterated her steadfast commitment to her activism. Acknowledging the serious risks to her safety, she emphasized her resolve. "The threats to my life are real, but our fight is for the basic right to live peacefully," she said. "Without the rule of law, corruption and human rights abuses will continue." (ANI)

