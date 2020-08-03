Hannover [Germany], August 03 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest in Hannover against the recent brutal killing of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab police in Rajanpur, some 400 km from Lahore.

The BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protest to highlight crimes against the people of Balochistan by Pakistani authorities. They also launched a social media campaign titled #justiceforbalochpeople.

BRP Germany President Jawad Baloch appealed to the Human rights institutions to take notice of the killing of abducted tribal Baloch people.

The Baloch activists said that the victims were abducted from different places and killed in a fake encounter in Rajanpur on July 31.

They were identified as Ghulam Hussain Bugti, Ramzan Bugti, Master Ali Bugti and two others.

The Punjab police claimed that they belonged to the outlawed Balochistan Republic Army (BLA).

A large number of Baloch people, including political activists, journalists and other intellectuals have been victims of enforced disappearance in the Balochistan province.

The Baloch activists claim that they have been abducted by secret agencies, the ISI and MI, and many of them are languishing in isolated detention centres.

The security forces also kill many of them and throw their mutilated bodies in isolated places, claim the Baloch political parties. (ANI)

