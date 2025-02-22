Balochistan [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) expressed anguish over the cycle of violence taking place against Baloch youth.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Baloch human rights body decries Cyclic Violence Against Baloch Youth: The systematic targeting of the Baloch individuals who after being forcibly disappeared for months and years, reflects a cyclic pattern in Baloch genocide."

BYC noted that several Baloch victims who came out of torture cells were killed by the 'State-backed death squads'.

BYC shared the story of Niyaz Baloch, a resident of Surbandan, Gwadar, was subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces on May 12, 2024, and endured prolonged torture. "He was later transferred to police custody and has been appearing in court on fabricated charges. In a disturbing development, Niyaz was recently targeted in a shooting incident by State-backed death squads, but fortunately, he survived the attack."

It noted that due to the firing, a minor child was injured in the incident and was shifted to the Hospital.

"Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemns this cyclic inhuman violence inflicted on Baloch families and communities to silence their voice and keep them in fear. We urge the Baloch nation to stand against these death mongers and resist at all costs", the post concluded.

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared on Monday that Balochistan continues to reel under rising cases of forcible abductions, detentions, and disappearances under the pretext of security.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.Previously, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman, Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch said that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights. (ANI)

