Quetta [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Monday announced that it successfully carried out a special operation targeting the vehicle of the Wing Commander of the 61st Frontier Corps (FC) in Kalat city. The attack, executed by a dedicated fighter, Watan Nadrig of the BLA's Majeed Brigade unit, was aimed at the Wing Commander and nine personnel traveling from the FC headquarters to the FC Officer's Mess in Kalat.

The BLA took responsibility for the assault through its official media channel, Baloch Liberation Voice. In its statement, the BLA emphasised that this was neither the first nor the last such attack by the organisation. It said that the first attack of its kind was carried out in December 2011, when Majeed Brigade Darvesh Baloch targeted a Death Squad base on Arbab Karam Khan Road in Quetta.

The BLA affirmed that this long-standing philosophy of resistance would continue until the independence of Balochistan is achieved. According to the BLA, its fighters, including Watan Nadrigs, possess the capability to strike at will, selecting the time and place of their choosing.

The BLA statement also criticised the Pakistani state, accusing it of disregarding international war laws and legal frameworks in its ongoing war against the Baloch people. The group claimed that Pakistan only responds to force, thus justifying the BLA's continued use of military tactics to expel the occupying forces from Balochistan.

Highlighting the exploitation of Balochistan's vast natural resources, the BLA reiterated that these resources rightfully belong to the Baloch nation. The statement accused Pakistani military generals and the Punjabi elite of looting Balochistan's wealth for their own benefit at the expense of the Baloch people. The BLA vowed to protect these resources, calling on Pakistan and foreign investors to cease their involvement in the exploitation of the region's assets.

The Baloch Liberation Army's (BLA) recent attack on Pakistani forces is part of a long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist movements have been fighting for increased autonomy and the recognition of Baloch people's rights.

In recent years, the conflict has intensified, with attacks targeting military, paramilitary forces, and government infrastructure. These groups argue that the Baloch are being marginalised and exploited by the central government, particularly due to the region's abundant natural resources.

In response, Pakistan's military has launched counter-insurgency operations to suppress the rebellion. However, human rights organisations have expressed concerns over reports of forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and excessive use of force during these operations.

Reports have highlighted the serious issue of forced disappearances, where activists and civilians, in particular, are allegedly detained without due process. Furthermore, the heavy-handed tactics used by the military are also under scrutiny. Human rights groups have argued that these practices foster widespread fear and instability, deepening the divide between the Pakistani government and the Baloch population. (ANI)

