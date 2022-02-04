Balochistan [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed the attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 terrorists.

As per the press release of the BLA, Majeed Brigade carried out massive attacks on Noshki and Panjgur FC headquarters.

"The Baloch Liberation Army (#BLA) attacked Pakistani security forces' camps in #Balochistan's Panjgur and Noshki areas, in two separate attacks. A heavily armed group of Baloch self-sacrificers entered a #PAK Frontier Corps camp and the fighting continue at the time of reporting," tweeted Afghan Analyst.

Meanwhile, the recent attacks in Balochistan, before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, have forced the country's law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert, reported The News International.

Following the attacks, the intelligence and security agencies across the country have been directed to observe the "highest level of preparedness".

Also, the amalgamation of two outlawed Baloch groups Baloch separatist organizations -- United Baloch Army (UBA) and Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) into Baloch National Army (BNA)-- has provided fresh impetus to the disgruntled people of Balochistan province in Pakistan, as noted by International Forum for Rights and Security.

The newly formed BNA also marks the coming together of the Marris and Bugtis, two of Balochistan's largest tribes that historically have not always seen eye to eye.

Moreover, the UBA-BRA merger underlines how Baloch militant groups are increasingly converging across tribal lines to form a united front against the Pakistan state. (ANI)

