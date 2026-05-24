World News | Baloch Liberation Army Woman Commander Warns Pakistan of Escalating Resistance

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 24 (ANI): A woman commander of the Baloch Liberation Army, identified as Shaynaz Baloch, has accused the Pakistani state and what she described as "Punjabi domination" of oppressing the Baloch people and suppressing their culture, identity, and rights.

In a video released by Hakkal, the media wing of BLA, the commander claimed that Baloch society historically treated women with equality and dignity, unlike many other regions of the world. She alleged that colonial rule and later the Pakistani state created divisions within Baloch society and weakened its cultural and social structure.

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Shaynaz Baloch praised women's participation in the insurgency and declared that women fighters are no longer "soft targets". She claimed women have taken leadership and command positions within the organisation and are actively participating alongside men in the armed struggle.

The commander described the conflict in Balochistan as a "war imposed upon" the Baloch people, insisting that the insurgency was driven by "awareness, understanding, and philosophy" rather than emotion or heroism. She alleged that Pakistan continued policies of exploitation and repression in the province while branding Baloch resistance as terrorism through "propaganda and brainwashing".

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In a direct warning to Pakistani authorities and security forces, Shaynaz Baloch asserted that the armed struggle will continue until "freedom" is achieved. She urged Baloch people not to remain silent, warning that failure to resist would bring "dangerous consequences".

The commander carried an aggressive message toward the Pakistani state; she claimed that every oppressed Baloch youth and worker is prepared to sacrifice their life for what she called the liberation of their homeland.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)