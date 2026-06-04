World News | Baloch National Movement Accuses Pakistan of Tightening Grip on Mashkay as Rights Concerns Escalate

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 4 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has alleged that Pakistani security forces have imposed a prolonged and restrictive curfew in Mashkay, a region of Balochistan's Awaran district, creating what the group described as a worsening humanitarian crisis. Residents have remained under severe movement restrictions for nearly two weeks, with daily life brought to a standstill, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, BNM claimed that commercial centres, healthcare facilities, schools, and other public institutions have remained shut throughout the period. Residents have reportedly been prevented from accessing agricultural lands, orchards, and other sources of livelihood.

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Limited access to local markets has been granted only under military supervision, with some bazaars opening for brief periods during the day. According to BNM, people living in remote villages have faced growing shortages of food and essential supplies due to the restrictions. Families in outlying areas have allegedly been cut off from markets and basic services, further deepening hardships. The curbs also continued during Eid al-Adha, preventing many residents from purchasing festive necessities.

The BNM further accused Pakistani forces of summoning residents from villages and small towns to military camps, where they were allegedly detained for hours and subjected to intimidation and mistreatment. The group claimed that numerous individuals had lost their lives in custody-related incidents over the past year. It is alleged that additional deaths had occurred in 2025 following detentions, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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In a particularly serious allegation, the movement accused security forces of desecrating the bodies of some detainees after their deaths. These claims have not been independently verified, and Pakistani authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the allegations of curfews, detentions, torture, or killings. Highlighting what it called an escalating crisis, the BNM urged international human rights organisations to investigate the situation in Mashkay and other parts of Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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