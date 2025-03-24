London [UK], March 24 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement's United Kingdom chapter staged a protest outside the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street, London, on Sunday, drawing attention to a series of grave human rights violations against the Baloch people.

According to a statement released by BNM on social media platform X, the demonstration aimed to highlight the ongoing Quetta Massacre, the arbitrary detention of activist Mahrang Baloch, and the brutal murder of Shahjan Baloch by state-backed death squads.

The protest also marked the anniversary of the enforced disappearances of Zahid Baloch and Asad Baloch, who have been missing for 11 years after being abducted by Pakistani security forces. The protesters, a mix of Baloch diaspora and human rights advocates, raised their voices in a passionate call for justice and accountability.

The protesters called on British officials to press for the safe release of Mahrang Baloch and other detained Baloch activists, and to work toward the resolution of the growing list of forced disappearances affecting the Baloch people. The protesters urged the UK to use its diplomatic influence to hold Pakistan accountable for the human rights abuses.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) is a political organisation that advocates for the rights and self-determination of the Baloch people. The BNM is committed to raising awareness about the human rights abuses and political suppression faced by the Baloch community, particularly in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Balochistan has experienced prolonged and severe human rights violations in Pakistan. Baloch activists, journalists, and politicians face harassment, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and torture. The Pakistani military and intelligence agencies have been accused of repressing Baloch nationalist movements through violent crackdowns.

There are reports of killings, sexual violence, and forced relocations. Balochistan's rich natural resources have often been exploited, but local communities see little benefit. Restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and movement persist, with limited international attention to the plight of the Baloch people. (ANI)

