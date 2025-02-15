Koblenz [Germany], February 15 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Germany Chapter, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) unit, organised a protest at Lohr Rondell in Koblenz on February 8, 2025, to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide and human rights abuses in Balochistan by the Pakistani state.

The demonstration highlighted enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of Balochistan's resources.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over 3 Male Hostages to Red Cross; Israel To Set Free 100 Palestinians in Prisoners Exchange Deal (Watch Video).

According to a post shared by BNM on X, supporters and activists gathered to demand justice for those oppressed by the state. BNM Germany called on the international community to support the Baloch people and take action against Pakistan's atrocities.

Safia Manzoor Baloch, Vice President of the BNM Germany Chapter, emphasised the urgency of addressing the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan. She highlighted the human cost of the conflict and urged the global community to intervene, according to the post.

Also Read | Earthquake in Siberia: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Russia's Altai Republic in Southern Siberia, No Casualties Reported.

Shali Baloch, Joint Secretary of the BNM Germany Chapter, delivered a powerful speech accusing Pakistan of committing genocide in Balochistan. She denounced the Pakistani government as a terrorist entity responsible for abducting, torturing, and killing thousands of Baloch men, women, and children, as stated in the post.

BNM's post also cited Asif Baloch, a member of the BNM Germany Chapter, who spoke about the systematic persecution of the Baloch people in Pakistan. He described Balochistan as a "killing field," emphasising the widespread kidnappings, torture, and murders of Baloch civilians.

He also addressed the economic exploitation of Balochistan, pointing out that despite the region's rich natural resources, the Baloch people continue to live in abject poverty. He accused the Pakistani government, its military, and strategic partner nations of benefiting from the profits generated by oil, gas, and other resources while the local population remains deprived.

Shay Jami Baloch, another member of the BNM Germany Chapter, condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan. He highlighted large-scale killings, enforced disappearances, and systematic attempts to erase the Baloch identity, as noted in the BNM's post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)