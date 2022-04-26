Quetta [Balochistan], April 26 (ANI): The people of Balochistan protested against the Pakistan security forces over the killing of civilians in the Chagai district of the province.

The protest, which was organized in the third week of April, witnessed people demonstrating against the firing that took place over peace protestors in the Nok Kundi area of Chagai and left at least five people injured.

The people also protested against the killing of a driver in the desert area of Chagai, who died in firing by troops of the Frontier Corps. The protest was held outside a camp of Frontier Corps in Balochistan.

Notably, following these incidents, many people on April 21 took to the streets against the atrocities on Balochis in different parts of the country with the slogan of "Stop Baloch Genocide".

The local people also took part in a rally from Degree College to the University of Balochistan against the Chagai incident.

Further, a large number of people gathered outside the National Press Club, Islamabad on April 21 with placards of 'Chagai Bleeds' and 'Will I Get Justice'.

Earlier on Wednesday, various political parties staged a protest in several parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province against the killing of a truck driver in Chagai as well as injuries to those who had taken to the streets against the incident.

Workers of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal), National Party (NP) and Baloch Students Organisation-Pajjar (BSO-Pajjar) staged a joint protest outside the Dalbandin Press Club, demanding justice for the recently killed truck driver, Dawn newspaper reported.

BNP-M Nushki district president Haji Bahadur Khan Mengal and Kharan district's Nadeem Siapad also called upon the authorities to lodge an FIR against those officials who opened fire on protesters in Nokkundi and Chagai towns.

Further, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) boycotted the National Assembly proceedings on April 18 over the killings of civilians by security forces in their province.

In the absence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the house, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif responded to the protesting BNP-M lawmakers, stating that the Balochistan issue had been there since the 1960s. He admitted that excesses had been committed with the people of Balochistan and agreements with them were violated, according to Dawn. (ANI)

