World News | Baloch Yakjehti Committee Report Alleges Staged Press Conferences, Coerced Confessions in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], May 26 (ANI): A new report has been published by the Human Rights Department of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), and the organisation shared its contents on its official X account.

The thematic report focuses on what it describes as "staged press conferences and confessional narratives in Balochistan", raising concerns about due process, enforced disappearances, and alleged coerced confessions presented in public forums before judicial scrutiny.

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According to the report, in several instances, individuals were reportedly detained without transparent legal procedures, held incommunicado, and later presented in televised press conferences or media briefings where they were shown confessing to involvement in militant or criminal activity.

The report argued that such practices undermine constitutional protections in Pakistan, including the right to a fair trial under Article 10-A and safeguards against self-incrimination under Article 13.

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It also referenced international legal frameworks such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture (CAT), claiming that these incidents may violate obligations relating to due process, voluntary testimony, and protection from ill-treatment.

The methodology section stated that the findings are based on qualitative analysis of selected cases from 2023 to May 2026, drawing on family testimonies, media reports, court documents where available, and statements from lawyers and human rights defenders, all cross-verified across multiple sources.

The report highlighted several case studies.

In the case of Mahal Baloch, she was detained in 2023 along with family members and later shown in a televised interview, allegedly confessing to militant facilitation. Her family disputes the confession, and she was eventually cleared by a court in 2026 due to lack of evidence.

The report presented this as an example of arbitrary detention followed by an unverified public confession.

It also referred to Talat Aziz, a student who allegedly appeared in a press conference in 2024 where he was presented as being involved in insurgent activity. The report suggested this was used to discredit peaceful political activism.

Another case involved Dr Muhammad Usman Qazi, a university professor who was allegedly forcibly disappeared in 2025 and later shown in a video confession after days of incommunicado detention.

According to the report, his legal proceedings are still ongoing, without substantial evidence being presented in court.

The cases of Farzana Zehri and Raheema Baloch are also included, both describing alleged enforced disappearances followed by months of detention and later public presentation in official press conferences identifying them as militant-linked individuals.

The report claimed these disclosures occurred without visible judicial oversight or independent verification.

Overall, the report argues that these incidents reflect a broader pattern of "media trials", where public confessional narratives are allegedly used to shape public perception, justify state actions, and associate activists and civilians with militancy without transparent judicial determination. (ANI)

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