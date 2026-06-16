World News | Balochistan: BYC Alleges Restrictions on Families, Lawyers Amid Ongoing Jail Protest

Quetta [Balochistan], June 16 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the sit-in being staged by its detained leaders inside Huda Jail against what it described as a "faceless trial" had entered its third consecutive day.

In a post on X, the BYC raised questions on the ongoing proceedings.

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"These faceless trials are unconstitutional and illegal, and are in violation of the basic principles of transparent justice," it said on X.

BYC further claimed that jail authorities had imposed stringent restrictions inside the prison, preventing visitors from entering. It stated that family members and legal representatives of the detained leaders were unable to meet them despite waiting for several hours. The group expressed concern that state institutions could use the restrictions to exert pressure on or harass the detained BYC leaders.

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Expressing serious concern over the situation, BYC called for the protection of the legal and human rights of political prisoners. It demanded an end to what it termed illegal actions within the jail and urged authorities to discontinue the alleged faceless trial, seeking instead an open-court hearing for its leaders.

In April, from solitary confinement in Huda Jail, Mahrang Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), had issued a message calling for unity, discipline, and critical self-assessment amid what she described as escalating state repression against the Baloch movement. In her written statement, she had argued that the movement's greatest challenge was not merely the rise in arrests, violence, or restrictions, but rather how activists respond to these pressures. She cautioned that a lack of serious introspection could lead to stagnation and undermine the movement's objectives.

Mahrang Baloch had rejected the characterisation of the state's actions as a simple "crackdown," instead describing them as "colonial repression." She had urged activists to remain intellectually and politically vigilant and to avoid complacency despite mounting challenges. (ANI)

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