Balochistan [Pakistan], December 31(ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has criticised the detention of its Karachi region member, Jamal Baloch, who was allegedly arrested by police at the Hub Chowki protest site and taken to an unknown location, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post report, the BYC labelled the incident as a clear example of the state's notorious brutality. The spokesperson stated that when the protesters began their peaceful rally, the police used excessive force, specifically targeting women and young participants, seemingly to disrupt the protest.

Despite the crackdown, the sit-in at Hub Chowki continues. BYC has urged people from all sectors of society to participate in the protest, stressing that this is a crucial moment for unity in the face of growing oppression.

BYC stated, "We are exercising our constitutional right to protest, yet the state is responding with violence to suppress our voices. As the night falls, we fear further crackdowns against peaceful demonstrators. If any harm comes to our companions at the protest site, the state and its institutions will be held responsible."

The committee reaffirmed its dedication to peaceful protest, calling on the authorities to refrain from using force and to respect their constitutional right to oppose.

The statement ended with a heartfelt plea for support, urging people to join the sit-in. "Your presence will inspire our fight. Come and be a symbol of hope for your people during these challenging times."

The Hub Chowki protest, which is part of a larger movement against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, has highlighted the growing oppression experienced by the Baloch community, The Balochistan Post reported. Protesters remain determined, calling for justice and the release of the missing activist, Jamal Baloch.

Activists and human rights groups have long accused Pakistan of carrying out a quiet genocide in Balochistan. Despite the region's wealth of natural resources, its people have endured widespread poverty, displacement, and severe repression for decades. (ANI)

