World News | Balochistan Employees Launch Indefinite Shutdown After Protest Crackdown

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): A major confrontation has emerged in Balochistan after government employees announced an indefinite shutdown of public institutions in response to a police crackdown on anti-budget demonstrations in Quetta.

The Balochistan Employees' Grand Alliance declared that government offices, schools, colleges, and other public sector departments across the province would remain closed until their demands are addressed, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2026 Date, Theme, History and Why It Is Observed on June 21.

According to The Balochistan Post, the decision came a day after security forces dispersed protesting employees who were marching toward the provincial assembly during the ongoing budget session.

The employees were protesting the provincial government's budget announcement, which included a seven per cent salary increase. Protest leaders rejected the proposal, arguing that it falls far short of addressing the financial hardships faced by public servants.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico, Canada, England Surge, Argentina and Germany Dominate Early.

The alliance has instead demanded a 35 per cent disparity reduction allowance along with a previously promised 25 per cent salary increase. Protest organisers stated that their movement would continue until these demands are accepted.

Demonstrators from different parts of Quetta gathered near Chaman Phatak before attempting to proceed toward the assembly building. However, police and Frontier Corps personnel blocked their route, preventing them from advancing further.

Tensions escalated when security forces reportedly fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, creating panic among protesters. Several demonstrators claimed that more than ten alliance leaders and activists were taken into custody during the operation. The incident has drawn criticism from employee representatives, who described the police action as an excessive response to a peaceful protest, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Alliance leaders Abdul Qudoos Kakar and Younas Kakar condemned the authorities' handling of the demonstration and vowed to intensify their campaign. They accused the government of suppressing legitimate demands rather than engaging in dialogue. In a further escalation, the alliance announced that a hunger strike unto death would begin in Quetta on June 19, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)