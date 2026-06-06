World News | Balochistan National Party Holds Protest Against Enforced Disappearances, Accuses Pakistani State of Escalating Repression

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): The Balochistan National Party (BNP) staged demonstrations across Quetta and several other areas of Balochistan to protest a security raid on the residence of senior party leader Sardar Naseer Ahmed Musiyani in Zehri. The operation allegedly resulted in the deaths of his son, Khaleel Musiyani, and Umair Sumalani, while several family members were taken into custody, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, BNP activists, supporters and party leaders gathered outside the Quetta Press Club and other locations to denounce what they described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and violations of civilian rights in the province.

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Addressing the gathering, BNP leaders stated that the party has consistently advocated democratic and constitutional politics while opposing military operations, human rights abuses and the unresolved issue of missing persons in Balochistan.

They said Sardar Naseer Musiyani, a former district mayor of Khuzdar, has long been associated with peaceful political struggle and democratic activism.

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Party speakers alleged that security personnel raided Musiyani's residence a day earlier, assaulted members of the household, killed Khaleel Musiyani and detained several of his sons, relatives and associates.

The leaders demanded an independent and transparent inquiry into the deaths of Khaleel Musiyani and Umair Sumalani, insisting that those responsible be identified and held accountable.

The BNP leadership further argued that despite pursuing democratic politics under the leadership of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, the party continues to face pressure for raising concerns regarding enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial actions, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Speakers criticised the current government, calling it a "Form 47 administration", and accused it of failing to address worsening security and human rights conditions in the province.

Citing what they called growing incidents of targeted killings, arbitrary arrests, and the detention of women and children, BNP leaders urged an immediate halt to such practices, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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