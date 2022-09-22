Balochistan [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Balochistan residents have accused the Pakistan authorities of corruption in the distribution of flood relief materials, local media reported.

A number of protestors gathered outside the Tehsildar's office and raised slogans against the Pakistan government. They alleged that the Tehsildar Jalal Murri in connivance with Naib Tehsildar Risaldar Aslam Murri has distributed items to his close associates and influential people instead of the flood-affected families, local media reported.

The protestors said that they were deprived of the government relief and assistance due to the Tehsildar's actions. They further said that during the ration distribution, when they went to the authorities for ration, the authorities refused and told them to ask assistance from people whomever they have voted.

Moreover, the Tehsildar threatened the residents and told them no one can harm him, the protestors alleged.

People have asked Deputy Commissioner of Kohlu to take action against the said officers, saying that the scope of the protest would be widened otherwise, local media reported.

Earlier, Sabir Hussain, Coordinator to Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan accused the Hunza Deputy Commissioner (DC) of stealing two trucks worth of relief items sent by the foreign affairs office of Xinjiang, China, local media reported.

Sabir alleged that Hunza DC had misappropriated trucks loaded with relief items sent from the Chinese foreign affair office of Xinjiang after they crossed the Sost Pakistan-China border. He claimed that Hunza DC took away the relief trucks in connivance with the DC Customs at the border.

The relief items were sent by the Xinjiang office of Chinese foreign affairs at the request of the acting governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, amid the ongoing devastating floods situation, local media reports said.

Sabir attached the documents from the Foreign Affairs Office of China and invoices of the consignment as proof of the accusation of corruption.

Due to rampant corruption by the Pakistan province administrations, locals continue to suffer in times when they need the most help amid the devastating floods.

This has created an outrage as thousands of people in far-flung areas are still waiting for help from the govt and welfare groups but the administration is busy pleasing their associates and influential people.

The Monsoon rains have claimed more than a thousand lives across Pakistan since June and unleashed powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Record monsoons and heavy floods in Pakistan have given rise to hunger and various illnesses which have affected 33 million people and are estimated to have caused USD 30 billion in damage. (ANI)

