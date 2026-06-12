World News | Balochistan Sinks into Poverty as Pakistan's Policies Leave Province Behind

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): Balochistan has recorded the highest poverty rate in Pakistan, with nearly half of its population now living below the poverty line, according to findings presented in the Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26.

The figures have renewed criticism of Pakistan's economic policies and their impact on the country's largest but most underdeveloped province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the survey places Balochistan's poverty rate at 47 per cent, significantly above Pakistan's national average of 28.9 per cent.

The data indicate that almost one in every two residents of the province is struggling to meet basic living requirements, highlighting the widening economic gap between Balochistan and other regions of the country.

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Economic observers argue that years of administrative neglect, inadequate infrastructure, limited industrial growth, and persistent unemployment have contributed to the worsening situation.

Restrictions imposed on cross-border trade with Iran and Afghanistan have also affected thousands of families who traditionally relied on small-scale commerce for income in border districts.

Residents across several areas continue to face severe shortages of essential services, including healthcare, education, and access to clean drinking water.

At the same time, rising inflation and a lack of employment opportunities have placed additional pressure on households already struggling with economic hardship.

Local communities have increasingly voiced concerns about worsening living conditions and shrinking opportunities for young people, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Recent incidents have further highlighted the human cost of the economic crisis.

In Dera Bugti, a resource-rich district, reports emerged of a man attempting to take his own life due to financial distress and prolonged unemployment.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, a young graduate reportedly set fire to his academic certificates during a public demonstration to protest the absence of jobs and economic prospects, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)