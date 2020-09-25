Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 (ANI): A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades.

While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years".

A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnappings, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate."

He added, Considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan." (ANI)

