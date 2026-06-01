World News | Balochistan: VBMP Demands Safe Recovery of Chagai Resident After Reported Enforced Disappearance

Chagai [Balochistan], June 1 (ANI): The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance of a resident of Chagai district in Balochistan and called for his immediate and safe recovery, according to a report published by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement issued by VBMP, the organisation said that Abdul Rauf, son of Haji Abdul Razzaq and a member of the Yousafzai tribe, was allegedly taken into custody during the early hours of May 29, 2026, from the Aminabad area of Chagai district. The group claimed that personnel identified by the family as members of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) and intelligence agencies arrived at around 3 a.m. and detained the 38-year-old farmer before taking him to an undisclosed location.

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As reported by The Balochistan Post, VBMP stated that Abdul Rauf's family has received no information about his whereabouts since the incident, leaving relatives in a state of distress and uncertainty.

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch noted that Abdul Rauf had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance in September 2018 and remained missing for nearly two and a half years before eventually returning home. The organisation described the latest incident as a matter of serious concern for both the family and human rights advocates monitoring enforced disappearance cases in Balochistan.

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The group further argued that Pakistan's Constitution guarantees citizens the rights to liberty, security, and due process, and maintained that detaining an individual without presenting them before a court violates constitutional and human rights protections.

VBMP called on authorities to produce Abdul Rauf before a court and ensure his safe recovery. It also stated that if any allegations exist against him, he should be allowed to defend himself through legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

The organisation appealed to the federal and provincial governments, the judiciary, human rights institutions, and the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to take immediate notice of the case and adopt practical measures to secure Abdul Rauf's recovery and address the broader issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. (ANI)

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