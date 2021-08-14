BCCC protesting in front of the Pakistan High Commission Dhaka on its Independence Day to highlight Islamabad's sponsored terrorism, support to Taliban. (ANI)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 14 (ANI): Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) on Saturday highlighted "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its support to the Taliban" on the occasion of its Independence Day.

"BCCC protested in front of the Pakistan High Commission Dhaka on August 14 (Pak Independence Day) highlighting Pak sponsored terrorism and militancy, support to Taliban, and false propaganda through Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) stooge Maria Jadoon," read a BCCC release.

Taliban blitzkrieg has pushed war-torn Afghanistan to the brink of civil war.

They are now believed to have taken more than half of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

The speakers called upon all the forces believing in the war of liberation and democracy to unite to thwart Pakistan's conspiracy and propaganda, as seen recently in Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sponsored videos of one Pakistan TV anchor Maria Jadoon, said the release.

Maria Jadoon is a program anchor at Public News and supports Imran Khan's rhetoric against India and Afghanistan proxy war on Afghanistan by helping the Taliban.

About 60 persons participated in the demonstration in front of the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in the Gulshan area, Road No 71 on Saturday morning (restrictions due to diplomatic area so flash mob arranged by organizer coinciding with PHC unfurling of the flag inside at 11 am).

The demonstration was organised in protest of Pakistan's continued role in sponsoring terrorism and militancy.

Participants at the rally formed human chains to protest against Pakistan's continued sponsoring of terrorism and militancy.

Similar demonstrations have taken place in different parts of the country including Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kushtia, and Natore.

Speakers at the rally underlined that after the defeat of Pakistan in the war of liberation in 1971, they spread their network of conspiracies in Bangladesh and South East Asia, read the BCCC release.

The assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family was part of this grand plan.

Now Pakistan is busy helping terrorists in Afghanistan and provoking the situation in Kashmir. Its goal is to destabilize the entire subcontinent, added the release.

At a meeting held earlier, which was presided over by Muktijoddha Professor Dr Neemchand Bhowmik, the BCCC called on Pakistan to act against terrorism, militancy, and extremism, stated a press release.

Freedom fighters Salauddin Ahmed, journalist Basudeb Dhar, Bangladesh Christian Association President Nirmal Rozario, Ishaq Khan, Motilal Roy, and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam addressed the gathering of about 100 people. (ANI)

