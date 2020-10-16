Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total cases in the country to 386,086 and the total deaths to 5,623, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 300,738 including 1509 new recoveries on Friday.

Also Read | Finland PM Sanna Marin in Low-Neck Jacket For Trendi Magazine Cover Gets Criticised by Moral Police, People Trend #SupportSanna by Posting Pics in Similar Attire.

According to the official data, 13,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.89 percent, said the DGHS. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 Poll Tracker: Joe Biden Leading Donald Trump by 10 Points, Democrats Predicted to Win 334 Electoral College Votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)