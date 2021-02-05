Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 5 (ANI): Bangladesh has slammed Pakistan High Commission for celebrating 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in Dhaka and demanded Islamabad to stop sending terrorists to Kashmir.

Bangladesh Daughters' Foundation, Manusher Majhe Manusher Kajey and Yes Bangladesh condemned Pakistan for committing 1971 mass genocide in Bangladesh and demanded Islamabad to stop giving shelter to the murderers of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also gave slogans such as -- "Pakistan, We want you to put infamous terrorists behind bars" and "Stop sending terrorists to Kashmir".

"While Pakistan celebrates 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', it is necessary to ask Islamabad about the violation of human rights in Balochistan," said the organisations.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year as a political stunt for renewing the country's pledge of continuing support to the Kashmiris.

Despite Pakistan's recent attempts to extend friendship to Bangladesh, Dhaka has always maintained that the country has not forgotten Pakistan's gruesome killing of some 30 lakh Bangladeshis and rape of hundreds of thousands of women during the Liberation War in 1971.

"Pakistan has not yet apologised for the genocide it committed during the 1971 Liberation War. We want to maintain a friendship with everyone but how is that possible if they could not make an apology?" Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in an interview last year. (ANI)

