World News | Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman Elected President of 81st Session of UNGA, EAM Jaishankar Congratulates Him

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended greetings to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on his election as President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Jaishankar said he looked forward to working closely with the Bangladesh leader to advance shared priorities.

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"Congratulations to FM Dr. Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his election as President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Look forward to working closely with him to advance our shared priorities and strengthen multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Responding to Jaishankar's remarks, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish also congratulated Rahman.

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"Congratulations to PGA-elect Dr. Khalilur Rahman on his election as PGA81. India will always support multilateralism with the UN at its core. Wish you a very successful tenure," he said in a post on X.

President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock also congratulated Rahman.

"Congratulations to Mr. Khalilur Rahman on his election as President of the General Assembly at its 81st session! At a time when the UN is facing immense pressure, the role of the PGA is no longer simply procedural. I wish the PGA-elect nothing but success in guiding the work of all 193 Member States and defending the UN and its Charter during a particularly consequential 81st session."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the international organisation will benefit enormously from Rahman's political and diplomatic experience.

"Congratulations to Dr. Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his election as President of the 81st UNGA session. We will benefit enormously from his remarkable political & diplomatic experience. I thank the current President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly Annalena Baerbock of Germany for her outstanding leadership, wisdom, guidance &commitment to the UN & multilateral solutions."

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) will open September 8. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be September 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)