Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political violence in the country, the Bangladesh government has issued a response to a press briefing note issued by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on October 31, and said that it rejects any insinuation suggesting that the 'masked individuals' riding on motorcycles are "thought to have been" the ruling party supporters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, in a press release, has stated that the government is "deeply shocked" at the ongoing violence and public disorder in Dhaka.

"The Government of Bangladesh rejects any insinuation suggesting that the 'masked individuals' riding on motorcycles are "thought to have been" the ruling party supporters. Widely circulated video footages show that the attacks on the journalists were made, and residence of the Chief Justice were vandalized from the BNP rally. Media reports identified one person wearing protective vest and posing to be a law enforcement agent/press personnel and putting fire on vehicles as Robiul Islam Noyon, Member Secretary of Dhaka City South branch of Jubo Dal (the youth wing of the BNP). The injured journalists did not claim that they were attacked by ruling party members - masked or not. Moreover, the Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ), on a press release issued on 28 October 2023, condemned the attacks to BNP activists on the journalists," the release read.

"The Government of Bangladesh is deeply shocked at the unprecedented show of violence and public disorder by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the name of its one-point unconstitutional demand of holding the next general elections under a non-party caretaker administration. As per BNP's request, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission to hold its rally in front of its party office on 28 October 2023 under some specific conditions. However, BNP activists took recourse to indiscriminate street violence, arson and other forms of attacks on persons and properties. The main targets of such rampant violence have been the apolitical law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, innocent civilians, state institutions and public properties," it added.

Bangladesh's Government ensured public order as its law enforcement forces showed utmost restraint and patience and applied minimal and optimal force. Moreover, the Foreign Ministry release stated that the government of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring people's right to vote at any cost and to holding a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

"The Government of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring people's right to vote at any cost and to holding a free, fair, credible and peaceful election. For the sake of democracy, which the people of Bangladesh achieved after countless sacrifices, the Government of Bangladesh will support the independent Election Commission to hold the next general election on time as per our constitution. The Election Commission - independent constitutional body - is regularly holding dialogue with registered political parties ahead of next general elections," the release read.

According to the release, the country's election commission has invited international election observers and foreign media to observe the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections of Bangladesh.

"The BNP also resorted to misinformation in order to misguide the international community and thus gain sympathy. In a press conference in BNP Headquarters, it introduced a fake 'adviser to the US President'. The motive of BNP behind terrorizing the nation and misguiding the people of Bangladesh and the international community is to disrupt the ensuing election and constitutional processes. Unfortunately, the OHCHR may have fallen for BNP's misinformation campaign," the release added. (ANI)

