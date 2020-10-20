Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Imran, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, and other officials called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a tweet, "Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Imran, accompanied by Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata and other officials. called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Discussed issues of mutual interest."

"Governor thanked for invitation extended by Bangladesh PM to visit Bangladesh," the tweet read further. (ANI)

