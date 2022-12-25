Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she accepted leadership of the Awami League in view of the global economic situation, The Daily Star reported.

She made the statement while exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban after being elected as Awami League's President for the 10th time.

"One must not take (leadership) responsibility so many times. But I accepted the responsibility considering the current global situation. You have to consider that I am getting older," The Daily Star quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

Sheikh Hasina called people's confidence and trust as Awami League's 'biggest strength.' She stated that their party believes in the power of the people and urged the party leaders to give priority in strengthening Awami League, as per The Daily Star report. She stressed on establishing Awami League's offices in every district. She said that the party will create eight new teams for eight divisions which will have the responsibility to look after the recruitment of new members.

"We only believe in the power of the people," The Daily Star quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

Addressing party leaders and activists, Sheikh Hasina said, "You must give highest priority in strengthening the party. This is my request to you."

In her remarks, Sheikh Hasina called for using every inch of arable land in Bangladesh to increase food production for avoiding any unwanted situations. Hasina emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, sanctions, and economic sanctions have grappled the world.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League is the only party that has been established from the land and people of this country, as per the news report. She further said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party emerged from the pockets of military rulers and accused them of taking powers illegally. She said that many rich nations have already announced that are in recession and stressed Bangladesh should not be trapped in that situation.

"Many rich countries have already declared to be in recession. Bangladesh must not get trapped in that situation. If we can produce extra food, we can export those, mitigating our own demands," The Daily Star quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

Earlier on December 15, five BNP lawmakers tendered their resignation to the Parliament's speaker. The lawmakers who submitted their resignations included Md Zahidur Rahman, Md Mosharof Hosen, Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Md Aminul Islam and Rumeen Farhana, They tendered resignation after seven BNP lawmakers announced their resignation from parliament while addressing the rally at Golapbagh, according to The Daily Star.

While addressing the rally, Rumeen Farhana said, "All seven lawmakers have emailed their resignation letters to the Speaker" and they will submit it in writing tomorrow. On October 30, BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that the party lawmakers are ready to resign from the parliament.

"We wanted to raise voice in support of the people at the parliament. But we were barred from speaking time and again. There's no point in staying in this parliament," The Daily Star quoted Rumeen Farhana as saying. (ANI)

