Dhaka [Bangaldesh], February 25 (ANI): Shaikh Rehana, the younger sister of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has received her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Rehana received the shot on February 24, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Shaikh Rehana, the younger daughter of the father of the nation has received the Covid -19 vaccine today morning," Bangladesh Awami League said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh had launched its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign with the Made in India vaccine by Serum Institute of India, reported Dhaka Tribune.

India, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, provided exported coronavirus vaccines to Bangladesh as well as its neighbouring countries to inoculate people against the shortfall in the availability of vaccines.

Bangladesh received seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, two million as a gift from India and five million as part of a contract with the Serum Institute of India.

Previously, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque had rolled out the campaign at a virtual event at the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka on February 7.

Maleque had urged all people of his country not to spread propaganda against the vaccine as it is safe and has no side effects, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

