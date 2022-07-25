Dhaka, Jul 25 (PTI) Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid on Monday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on assuming office and said that he is looking forward to working with her to advance mutual interests as well as making efforts for development, peace and prosperity in the region.

"On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to you as the 15th President of the Republic of India,” he said in a message.

"As the President of Bangladesh - one of the best performing countries in women's empowerment in the region - it is heartening to see you taking up the responsibilities of this high office," Hamid said.

He said Bangladesh-India ties were anchored in shared history and culture, mutual trust and respect, long standing friendship and continued cooperation.

"The invaluable support by the Government and the people of India during our Liberation War in 1971 was a watershed moment in our relations. Today, our cooperation spans a range of areas, including trade, connectivity, water resources management, energy, border management and security," Hamid said.

"I also look forward to working with you not only to advance mutual interests between our countries but also to step up efforts in the cause of development, peace and prosperity in the region," he added.

Murmu, India's youngest president at 64 and the first to be born after Independence, took the oath of office on Monday. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

Her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind in December visited Dhaka where he had attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

