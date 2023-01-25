Dhaka, Jan 25 (PTI) Bangladesh's election commission on Wednesday fixed February 19 for the polling to elect a new president.

The incumbent president Abdul Hamid cannot contest for another term as the country's constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post of president.

Also Read | US: Female Teacher Rapes Student in Exchange for Giving Him 'Good Grades' in Missouri, Faces seven Charges for Sex Crimes.

The tenure of President Hamid will end on April 23.

“The presidential election will be held on February 19 in line with the Article 123 of the Constitution,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told a news briefing at his office.

Also Read | Pope Francis Opens Up on Sex Abuse Cases, Says Church Must Do More.

He said the voting to elect the country's 22nd president would be held between 2 pm and 5 pm in the Parliament Complex.

Lawmakers in Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) elect the president for a five-year term in Bangladesh's parliamentary form of government while one can serve as much as two consecutive terms as the head of the state.

According to the CEC, the commission set February 12 for submission of nomination papers, February 13 for scrutiny and February 14 for withdrawal.

The ruling Awami League of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has an absolute majority in the 350 members Parliament.

The parties represented in parliament nominate candidates and if there is one candidate for the presidency, the election of the President will not require a vote in parliament.

President Hamid assumed office on April 24, 2018 for the second term and in the last two presidential elections, Awami League nominated him for the presidency.

Under the Bangladesh Constitution, the president acts on advice from the Prime Minister and does not have any executive authority.

The schedule was announced amid speculation about Bangladesh's next president as the ruling party nominee but the Awami League is yet to propose any name.

The next general election is scheduled for January 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)