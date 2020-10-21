Dhaka [Bangladesh] October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,545 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths on Wednesday.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 393,131 and the death count to 5,723, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Army Should Stop Interfering or There Will Be No Unity in the Country’, Says Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Chief Fazlur Rehman.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 308,845, including 1,704 recoveries on Wednesday.

According to official data, 14,086 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country. The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate is 78.56 per cent, DGHS said.

Also Read | Pakistan Warns of New Lockdown as COVID-19 Mortality Rate Increases by 140%.

Bangladesh saw its highest daily new cases on July 2 at 4,019 and the highest 64 deaths on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)